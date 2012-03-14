lucas marinm

Horse's Bonus [Animated]

Horse's Bonus [Animated] animation photoshop horse rocket-launcher hero run pixel art
Hero's Bonus for the short film Tales of Barnabé http://vimeo.com/36548830 we've done recently with @denav, @Baptiste Dumas, @Antoine Arnoux and @Maxime Chillemi.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
