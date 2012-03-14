Lydia Nichols

Noir

Noir label illustration wine moon constellation
Another little snippet–this one from pinot noir. Mr. Moon enjoying a little wine from his constellation wineglass. Finally solidifying palette, themes for labels, etc.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
