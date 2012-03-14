Leo Gehlcken

It's Like A Jungle Sometimes

It's Like A Jungle Sometimes illustration vector animals snake monkey elephant giraffe lion jungle tree leaves scenery
Some animal characters to illustrate a children's story my mum wrote for my sister an I in the 80's.

