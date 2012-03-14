Gert Fransen

Personal Website Phase01

Personal Website Phase01 website personal gert fransen
Just started to redesign my website. Besides the fact that I'am a graphic designer I'am into local politics. Not easy to combine. At least not on a website... So this is my first throw.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
