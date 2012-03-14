Go Beyond Pixels Conference Website

Levin Mejia

Happy to launch the conference site for Go Beyond Pixels with a stellar line up: Jeffrey Zeldman, Aarron Walter, Ethan Marcotte, Jeremy Keith, and Josh Clark.

www.gobeyondpixels.com

(Thanks to @Mathieu for the awesome blueprint PSD.)

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
