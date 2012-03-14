Starting The Update!

I know these should have been finished a long, long time ago. Sorry about that! Anyway, I'm now working on the additional 225 icons to add to the existing set. This will be a free update to current owners who will auto receive a new download link once completed.

Feel free to send in suggestions for icons you'd like to see. Perhaps there are some new web apps or services that launched since the initial release that need to be there? Let me know. Planning on having these done within the next week.

*Edit - Also, excuse the roughness - lots of 3200% zooming and cleaning to come ;)