Old & New

Old & New bible design collaborative
Me and my bud Troy Deshano just launched the site for Old & New, our new collaborative Bible design project. The home page is currently filled with demon-possessed pigs courteousy of Nate Utesch. You should really check it out.

Oh, and there's a pretty sweet lineup of artists to come too.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
