Mietersmooi

Mietersmooi

Mietersmooi
Mietersmooi
  • Save
Mietersmooi logo wallpaper retro vintage
Download color palette

My Dribbble debut! This is the logo/wallpaper for our new brand/company with a retro/vintage look. I can't tell very much more about it, because it's all very secret! :-{)

Large wallpaper can be found here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Mietersmooi
Mietersmooi

More by Mietersmooi

View profile
    • Like