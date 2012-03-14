Lately I've been developing a dribbble client called Longshot as part of a school assignment. It's come to a point where I feel it's ready for public release. There's still some work to be done, mostly involving the app's design but all functionality is finished.

Longshot needs to be installed to your iPhone's or iPod's homescreen. The whole point of the app is to be random: every shot has the same chance of being displayed, regardless of views, likes or name. It's able to show shots from the Popular or Everyone pages, but only the last 8 or 9 as those streams are not of use for what I am trying to solve with this app. Give it a try, let me know what you think. It's up for grabs at the Longshot webpage (www.maxsteenbergen.com/longshot) . Visit it on your iDevice to install.

For this same school assignment, I made a little survey on Dribbble usage. You would help me out if you could spare a minute or 2 by filling this form. Thanks for the help.

//Disclaimer: I'm no developer by trade, so excuse any noobishness in the code.

Awesome wood background by the even more awesome Matthew Skiles