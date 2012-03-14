ckoe

Grasegel hedgehog grass drawing wall
Spend yesterday drawing this grasshedgehog at the walls of De Fabriek Eindhoven. Opening 23mrt 2012 Buiten de Lijnen 2

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
