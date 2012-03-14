Paul Vromen

Wheeljack vintage 1980s comic style

Wheeljack vintage 1980s comic style
-pencils &inks: Paul Vromen
-colours: Emannuel Zubia

The watermark is added by Rusting Carcass, which also owns the piece: http://rustingcarcass.yuku.com/directory

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
