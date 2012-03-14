Julie Ann Horvath

Drop the pin. Do it now.

Drop the pin. Do it now.
The very last page-view I worked on for Cherry. The thing I will miss most is working with my flawless human being of a CTO, Art Henry. Incredibly proud of what we built in a matter of months. Forever high-fives.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
