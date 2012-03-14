The designer dream (at night)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While I'm always unsatified of my personal identity work in progress, It often happens to me to think\dream about it at night. So today I started to develop a display multi-layered font about it. It's a modular typeface based on Indesign stroke types. Let me know what you think about it if you want!