Felt Art 1

Felt Art 1 handmade experiment
Inspired by lyrics from The Rumour Said Fire's song The Balcony.

Excerpt:
So your mouth tastes like sunshine

Made during a 2 hour event called SHARE, where the prompt for creating something was CRASH. The lyrics in this song sounded like crashing to me.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
