Nut Factory icon

This is Foreman, the main character in our brand new indie iOS game "Nut Factory". I used this headshot for the app icon and I quite like the result.
The whole thing was done with Photoshop vectors and layer effects, making it easily scalable.
If you're interested in the game, you can check it out on iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nut-factory/id472964716?ls=1&mt=8