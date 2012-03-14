Bady

Profile Edit

Bady
Bady
  • Save
Profile Edit clear date calendar schedule page web app design minimal minimalist icon ui gui type button management school class room time simple clean sidebar month week today day profile forms
Download color palette

Ok perhaps the last shot of this directions.
This was the edited profile/ biodata.
The save button was suppose to be green, but it would have the same color with the course. So I change to orange.

Check the full view for actual pixel.

Thanks!

08234d66b6b46924cf29e06899b0bf2a
Rebound of
Course
By Bady
Bady
Bady

More by Bady

View profile
    • Like