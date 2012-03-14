Yana Makarevich

Turov Dairy Industrial Complex 3

cow cheese milk dairy
One more variant for cheese production. Turov - is the oldest city in Belarus, thats why I did logo that looks like old slavic sign, but it's not so simple, in russian the name of this company is Туровский Комбинат, so I use two letters T and K.

Turov Dairy Industrial Complex
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
