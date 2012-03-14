Peter Kalavsky

Assembly Tee

Tee design I made for Holeshot Punx riders crew. It’s assembled not just from representative parts od motocross bike and bicycle, but also from things of their lifestyle, things which doesn’t lack in every-rider’s-day life. All parts are "rebranded" with Holeshot Punx Logo in different styles/types.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
