Citymob relaunch & redesign

So after slaving away solidly locked in some greasy whip wielding Durbanite's basement designing through my tears the madness is finally over.

Citymob has FINALLY relaunched and I would have to say that I am over the moon. I am mostly happy with the design (still a LOT of tweaks the devs need to make) but it should align and populate nicely over the next few days -- hopefully not weeks.

For anyone unfamiliar with Citymob, probably everyone who isn't in South Africa, the essence of the site is a local sort of Groupon meets fab catering to a some what 30's upmarket demographic.

Sign up over here and I hope you like it.

Thoughts & feedback welcome.