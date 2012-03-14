Citymob relaunch & redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So after slaving away solidly locked in some greasy whip wielding Durbanite's basement designing through my tears the madness is finally over.
Citymob has FINALLY relaunched and I would have to say that I am over the moon. I am mostly happy with the design (still a LOT of tweaks the devs need to make) but it should align and populate nicely over the next few days -- hopefully not weeks.
For anyone unfamiliar with Citymob, probably everyone who isn't in South Africa, the essence of the site is a local sort of Groupon meets fab catering to a some what 30's upmarket demographic.
Sign up over here and I hope you like it.
Thoughts & feedback welcome.