Cats 'n' Dogs... and a bird!

bird illustration character design cat dog
Just wanted to share these with you. These animals are parts of the info graphics i'm making for ING. I like them so much i wanted to isolate them out of the bigger graphic.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
