Where It's At

Where It's At poster typography hand font africa dr alban yellow
This is the typographic poster we created for Design Indaba publication "Where It's At", exposing talent and creativity in South Africa.

Check out the full poster here:
http://www.studiomuti.co.za/16566/458480/work/where-its-at

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
