Ikea mobile concept

Ikea mobile concept redesign ecommerce shopping ux ui mobile iphone design furniture ikea concept app
Ikea has been dominating the furniture industry for decades, it provides some of the best experience for its customers, but I just realised the digital experience is not quite user centred.

The product catalogue of the current application is too heavy to read and too long to scroll, and most importantly, disconnected from the physical store. This exercise is to create a engaging pattern without ambiguity, deliver an atmosphere just as much immersive as the real world.

If you are interested more about me, please visit my portfolio website https://linweimaxzheng.com/, I am available for new project :)

Posted on Jun 13, 2018
Max Zheng
Product Designer @LegalVision
