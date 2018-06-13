Ikea mobile concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Ikea has been dominating the furniture industry for decades, it provides some of the best experience for its customers, but I just realised the digital experience is not quite user centred.
The product catalogue of the current application is too heavy to read and too long to scroll, and most importantly, disconnected from the physical store. This exercise is to create a engaging pattern without ambiguity, deliver an atmosphere just as much immersive as the real world.
If you are interested more about me, please visit my portfolio website https://linweimaxzheng.com/, I am available for new project :)