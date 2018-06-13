Tony Thomas
Medialoot

VHS Image Effect Generator

Tony Thomas
Medialoot
Tony Thomas for Medialoot
  • Save
VHS Image Effect Generator effect television tv glitch vintage retro 90s 80s cassette video vcr vhs
Download color palette

This effect generator for Photoshop uses Smart Objects and filters to convert any source image into a retro VHS/VCR screen. When you open the PSD file you will find a variety of options that allow you to modify the effect to fit your needs.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2018
Medialoot
Medialoot

More by Medialoot

View profile
    • Like