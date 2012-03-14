🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Markdown Mark is now a real project on Github: http://github.com/dcurtis/markdown-mark
If you use Markdown, please use the Markdown Mark to identify text input areas that will be Markdown compiled into HTML.
If you can improve this mark or provide other use cases, examples, or source images, please make changes to the Github repository and submit them as pull requests.