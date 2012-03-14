dustin curtis

The Markdown Mark

dustin curtis
dustin curtis
  • Save
The Markdown Mark logo md markdown
Download color palette

The Markdown Mark is now a real project on Github: http://github.com/dcurtis/markdown-mark

If you use Markdown, please use the Markdown Mark to identify text input areas that will be Markdown compiled into HTML.

If you can improve this mark or provide other use cases, examples, or source images, please make changes to the Github repository and submit them as pull requests.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
dustin curtis
dustin curtis

More by dustin curtis

View profile
    • Like