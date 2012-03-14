Design at Mail.ru Group

Agent Messenger + ICQ Promo

Agent Messenger + ICQ Promo agent promo icon icq messenger messengers icons
Promo picture used on the landing page and wallpapers.

Designer: Mitya Chuk (http://dribbble.com/nice2mitya).

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
