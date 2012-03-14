Conner Petzold

Meteoric Icon meteor ios icon game
This is my first attempt at designing an icon. It's for a pong-like game I'm working on for http://atari.com/pongdeveloperchallenge called Meteoric.

This icon mirrors some of the ideas I have for in-game assets, so I'd love feedback on how I can make it better.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
