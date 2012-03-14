Kenny Rosenberg | BVACCEL

Harry Houdini - Master Mystifier

Houdini began his magic career in 1891. At the outset, he had little success. He performed in dime museums and sideshows, and even doubled as "The Wild Man" at a circus. Houdini focused initially on traditional card tricks. At one point, he billed himself as the "King of Cards". But he soon began experimenting with escape acts and turned into the World's greatest master mystifier.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
