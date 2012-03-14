Cari Caldwell Design

C.W. Miles Logo

Cari Caldwell Design
Cari Caldwell Design
  • Save
C.W. Miles Logo logo branding identity design c.w. miles food service label
Download color palette

A few color variations of a logo we are working on for C.W. Miles Food Service. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Cari Caldwell Design
Cari Caldwell Design

More by Cari Caldwell Design

View profile
    • Like