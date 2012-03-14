Jenn Duong

Polarbear

Polarbear illustration photoshop drawing painting children bunnies
More illustrations for fun~ Inspired by Siku :3

See bigger version at http://bw-inc.tumblr.com/post/19279419921/polar-bear

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
