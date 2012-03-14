Darrel

Skill Sketch app icons update

Darrel
Darrel
  • Save
Skill Sketch app icons update icons scribble doodle iphone ui app
Download color palette

This is a refined (hopefully for the better) set of interface icons for an upcoming update to our iPhone doodling game Skill Sketch http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/skill-sketch/id498835340?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Darrel
Darrel

More by Darrel

View profile
    • Like