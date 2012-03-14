Hendra Gunawan

iPlay V2 Mockup

iphone mockup ui dark black wood metal music player
Hi, guys....working on Music player updated from earlier shot, for me this shot is more cool and button is more touchable :). Any comment??

retina shot : http://cl.ly/41001w121t020I430g3Y

Rebound of
Music Player for iPhone
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
