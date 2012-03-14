Leroice

My Liddle Friend

Leroice
Leroice
  • Save
My Liddle Friend squirrel character mascot illustration blue wip
Download color palette

Here's the first bit of my new buddy. He's going to get a whole lot more detail and rendering but heres his base.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Leroice
Leroice

More by Leroice

View profile
    • Like