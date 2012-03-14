Icons - Woodworking Tool Package

Special thanks to @_JesusCardenas for drafting me. I am honored. One of the best designers on Dribbble (in my opinion).

These are a couple of icons that I recently designed for a woodworking tool package. One is supposed to represent "50% Stronger" and the other represents "Works With 1-1/2" Materials And Up". They will go along with some copy to make it easier to clarify. I would love some feedback.