Jeremiah Wingett

Icons - Woodworking Tool Package

Jeremiah Wingett
Jeremiah Wingett
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons - Woodworking Tool Package icons arrows texture blue white arrow up 50 subtle pattern
Download color palette

Special thanks to @_JesusCardenas for drafting me. I am honored. One of the best designers on Dribbble (in my opinion).

These are a couple of icons that I recently designed for a woodworking tool package. One is supposed to represent "50% Stronger" and the other represents "Works With 1-1/2" Materials And Up". They will go along with some copy to make it easier to clarify. I would love some feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Jeremiah Wingett
Jeremiah Wingett
UI/UX Designer at Hy-Vee Inc.
Hire Me

More by Jeremiah Wingett

View profile
    • Like