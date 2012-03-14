kailoon

Hullo ( first mock )

kailoon
kailoon
Hire Me
  • Save
Hullo ( first mock ) ios iphone contact
Download color palette

The very first mockup for a small iOS app collaborating with an awesome iOS developer, hootsuite founding member :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
kailoon
kailoon
UI, Logo, Web, App & Illustrations
Hire Me

More by kailoon

View profile
    • Like