Aubrey Klein

Victoria Rose #2

Aubrey Klein
Aubrey Klein
  • Save
Victoria Rose #2 invitation poster wedding
Download color palette

She opted to go the illustrative, gig poster route. Here's a peek at the progress.

0a0e5128af1a6d5ab17268ba9731a05e
Rebound of
Victoria Rose #1
By Aubrey Klein
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Aubrey Klein
Aubrey Klein

More by Aubrey Klein

View profile
    • Like