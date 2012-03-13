Robin Hjelmeir

Nohea Design Logo v01

Robin Hjelmeir
Robin Hjelmeir
  • Save
Nohea Design Logo v01 logo design
Download color palette

This is the first version of a personal logo. The large paintbrush just made an appearance for texture :) I am cool with any input.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Robin Hjelmeir
Robin Hjelmeir

More by Robin Hjelmeir

View profile
    • Like