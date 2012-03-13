Casey A. Gollan

Sweaty Tube

Worked with Alex and Aaron this week to quickly throw a really dumb idea, Sweaty Tube, onto the internet. It's basically a meme generator that puts YouTube videos on sweaters, but it might also be the next level / logical conclusion / death of the Sexy Sweaters meme (which Alex is credited as originating(!) on Know Your Meme).

Wrangled APIs from YouTube, Clicky, Bitly to pull the whole site off with no database. And went a little cuckoo on the interface: it's completely chromeless until you hover, then a radial menu is triggered with links to the most popular sweaters in the past few days, a form field to generate your own, and a link to the psychotic activity dashboard (worth a look if you like seizure-inducing hovers).

A few good and weird Sweaty Tubes:
100 Most Viewed Videos in 200 Seconds
Koyaanisqatsi
Fast Car by Tracy Chapman
The Sweater Song
Marina Abramovic
JFK Assassination
Me at the Zoo (The First YouTube Video Ever)

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
