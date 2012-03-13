Shaun Malinowski

Neat Neat Neat Records & Music

Neat Neat Neat Records & Music t-shirt screen print
Just finished up design and printed these shirts for a local record shop. The design is based off an old Edison record label

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
