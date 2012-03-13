Matt Bruning

Henchman 24

Matt Bruning
Matt Bruning
  • Save
Henchman 24 vector illustration cartoon character venture brothers
Download color palette

This is the first small steps of a huge infographic showing all the reoccurring characters in the Venture Brothers and their relationships to each other. It's gonna be a big undertaking so don't let me puss out half way through. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Matt Bruning
Matt Bruning

More by Matt Bruning

View profile
    • Like