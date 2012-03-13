Lance Ford

Sabertooth 2

Sabertooth 2 tiger fangs lion logo illustration
Changed the color to add more contrast and refined some of the shapes. I think the fangs and eyes pop a lot more. Thoughts?

Pred1
Rebound of
Sabertooth
By Lance Ford
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
