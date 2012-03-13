Mike Berg

Watch Your Bike

The following is inspired by the dangerous task of biking to/from work. I came up with some common factors that can make cycling a near death experience. Pick your poison.

I will continue updating this project. Feel free to throw up some rebounds. Especially if you're a distressed biker/designer :)

Oh....and let me know what you think!

Mar 13, 2012
