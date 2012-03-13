Kishan Patel

A bird with a hat vector bird hat
Just a random digital "doodle". Was thinking about making a body, but my below-par drawing skills convinced me to give up on that....

So, i haven't heard back from the university i applied to, starting to get worried.... ):

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
