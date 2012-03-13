Nick Dazé

Minimal Whitman

Nick Dazé
Nick Dazé
  • Save
Minimal Whitman book cover minimal whitman leaves of grass
Download color palette

Working on a series of minimal book covers for my favorites. Starting with "Leaves of Grass." First draft. Would love suggestions.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Nick Dazé
Nick Dazé

More by Nick Dazé

View profile
    • Like