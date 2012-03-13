Dunwich Type Founders

Downturn 2.0 Italic Development

Dunwich Type Founders
Dunwich Type Founders
  • Save
Downturn 2.0 Italic Development typography typeface font type design lettering
Download color palette

Now that the new lowercase is drawn I am adding italics to the Downturn family.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Dunwich Type Founders
Dunwich Type Founders

More by Dunwich Type Founders

View profile
    • Like