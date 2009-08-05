Adam Darowski

Missing Content Page

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
Missing Content Page patientslikeme nudge dropped hint
Download color palette

For the first time, made a page on the site I'm building that lists all the content I'm missing. By doing this, I've received the content MUCH faster.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2009
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like