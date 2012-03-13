Ruth and Naomi Poster and CD Template

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Template captures the essence of friendship and loyalty displayed in the story of Ruth and Naomi. This is an editable PSD. This template is great for Women’s Sunday, Mother’s Day, Pageants, Musicals, Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. 1. 11x17 Poster, which can be turned into a Flyer, 1. CD Label and 1. Jewel Case Insert. Multiple color options are available in the files, the files are layered, editable and print ready.

Note: Models not available in downloaded file, placeholder provided.

Inspiration

But Ruth said, “Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there will I be buried. May the LORD do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you.” Ruth 1:16-17

