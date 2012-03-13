Corey Haggard

Blue App

Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard
  • Save
Blue App ui user-interface mobile iphone iphone-app application design app clean interface menu progress
Download color palette

Something I am working on for Goodybag.com

Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard

More by Corey Haggard

View profile
    • Like