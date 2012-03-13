Shannon Hatch

Labels label typography organic vintage juice fruit pear villa didot gotham eccentric new zealand graphic design
Working on some Juice Labels for a company in NZ. They want some for Pear, Apple & Lime Apple. Long way from finish, would appreciate any feedback/help ha

