Leighton Hubbell

Roofing Logo V5

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Roofing Logo V5 roofing company nail nails blue custom logo logo design
Download color palette

A way, toned-down version of the previous custom lettering design.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like