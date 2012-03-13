Wade Winebrenner

ARBITOR Display - Free Weight

Wade Winebrenner
Wade Winebrenner
  • Save
ARBITOR Display - Free Weight arbitor typography type type design free font
Download color palette

Arbitor display is a new all uppercase open type font. Download for free and enjoy!

Follow me on Twitter

Arbitor Download

A9308f537534df97fb817e51edb33cd3
Rebound of
Type Face Design
By Wade Winebrenner
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Wade Winebrenner
Wade Winebrenner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Wade Winebrenner

View profile
    • Like